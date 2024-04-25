Mizoram: Heavy rains and hailstorm cause extensive damage to over 450 houses

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Photo

Heavy rains, accompanied by a hailstorm, wreaked havoc in Mizoram, causing extensive damage to over 450 houses across multiple districts. Aizawl, Kolasib, Champhai, and Khawzawl districts bore the brunt of the calamity over the past two days.

Kolasib district, sharing its border with Assam, witnessed the severe impact, with at least 265 houses damaged and over 13,900 individuals affected by the adverse weather conditions. Additionally, an Anganwadi center and several government buildings incurred damage in the district, particularly in Kolasib town and Thingdawl village.

In Aizawl district, 178 houses suffered damage, while a woman sustained injuries in Falkawn village and was subsequently admitted to the Zoram Medical College and Hospital. The Champhai district also experienced destruction, with numerous houses damaged in North Khawbung, Kahrawt, and Bungzung villages. Furthermore, two churches and ten houses were affected in the Khawzawl district.

This recent calamity adds to the woes of Mizoram, which had already endured significant damage earlier this month, including over 2,500 houses, 15 churches, 17 schools, and 11 refugee camps. Tragically, one woman lost her life after a tree uprooted in heavy winds fell onto her. At that time too, Kolasib district endured severe devastation with over 800 structures, including 795 dwelling houses, seven schools, six churches, eight Anganwadi centers, and eleven staff quarters.

