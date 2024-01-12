Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Mizoram
  4. Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore, three arrested

Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore, three arrested

The Assam Rifles personnel raided the Bualpui village on a tip-off and seized 225 grams of heroin. In another incident, 20 packets of methamphetamine tablets were seized from the Champhai district.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Aizawl Published on: January 12, 2024 13:39 IST
Mizoram, Drugs seized, Arrest
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore were seized and three persons were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said on Friday (January 12). The force acted on a tip-off and raided Bualpui village in Siaha's district, and seized 225 grams of heroin, it said.

The heroin whose worth was estimated to be around Rs 1.75 crore was seized on Wednesday, it said, adding that two people were held in connection with it.

In another operation on Thursday, the forces seized 20 packets of methamphetamine tablets, weighing 22.2 kg, from the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district.

The drugs, worth Rs 66.66 crore, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for legal proceedings. A person was arrested in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Mizoram

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Mizoram News

Latest News