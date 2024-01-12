Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore, three arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore were seized and three persons were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said on Friday (January 12). The force acted on a tip-off and raided Bualpui village in Siaha's district, and seized 225 grams of heroin, it said.

The heroin whose worth was estimated to be around Rs 1.75 crore was seized on Wednesday, it said, adding that two people were held in connection with it.

In another operation on Thursday, the forces seized 20 packets of methamphetamine tablets, weighing 22.2 kg, from the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district.

The drugs, worth Rs 66.66 crore, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for legal proceedings. A person was arrested in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said.

(With PTI inputs)