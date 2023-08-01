Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight's engine hits tow truck during push back

A Vistara flight suffered engine damage after being hit by a tow-truck during a push bank at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Vistara Airbus A320 was ready for take-off from Mumbai and headed to Kolkata when the incident took place. Officials said that all the 140 passengers present in the aircraft were safe.

Reason for the accident

The luggage is loaded into the aircraft with the help of tow trucks at the Mumbai airport. During pushback from the same tow truck, the driver was thrown off balance and the rear of the truck collided with the engine of the plane. All the passengers had boarded the plane and the plane was ready to take off.

Engine hits tow truck during pushback

However, it is a matter of concern that no significant incident happened due to this collision and all the passengers of the aircraft are safe. At the time when this accident happened, there were 140 passengers on the plane.

