Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu.

Updated on: July 31, 2023 12:46 IST
A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport following technical issues, airport sources said on Monday. 

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said. The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

Further details are awaited.  

