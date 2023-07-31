Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Air India Express flight

A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport following technical issues, airport sources said on Monday.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said. The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

Further details are awaited.

