SpiceJet passenger, who believed have boarded Delhi-Srinagar flight, lands in Pune: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

A SpiceJet passenger who booked a Delhi-Srinagar flight landed up in Maharashtra's Pune. Both the airline and the passenger were unaware of the mix-up until the flight landed in Pune.

According to The Times of India, after the mix-up, the airline sent the passenger back to Delhi on an IndiGo flight and from there the passenger will be flown to Srinagar on another SpiceJet flight.

According to reports, SpiceJet has issued an apology in the matter saying that they sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and made arrangements for her journey to Srinagar.

ALSO READ | Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Latest India News