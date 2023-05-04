Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will take final decision on 'resignation' in coming days: Sharad Pawar to protesting workers

Mumbai: Two days after after resigning as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar on Thursday (May 1) met protesting party workers in Mumbai and said that he took the decision to step down from his post for the “future of the party and to create a new leadership.” Pawar further said that he would take a final decision in coming days and that the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored.

He was speaking outside the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where his supporters have been protesting to demand his continuation as the party chief. "I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief)," the former Union minister told his supporters.

‘Will take final decision in one or two days’

The former NCP chief said some party colleagues from outside Maharashtra will meet him on Friday to discuss the issue. "I will take a final decision in one or two days," he said.

As emotions ran high among his supporters, Pawar tried to pacify them outside the YB Chavan Centre. The party cadres gathered at the place urged Pawar to appoint a working president of the party, while he himself should continue in the post.

‘Pawar should continue till 2024 Lok Sabha elections’

Some of them said Pawar should helm the party at least till 2024 as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are due, while others said if he did not reconsider his decision, they would resort to a hunger strike.

In a surprise move, Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as president of his party. Pawar founded and headed the party since 1999 when he left Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement by Pawar at an event in Mumbai stunned leaders and workers of his party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the 82-year-old party patriarch to reconsider his decision.

Later in the day, Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, said the NCP veteran would take two to three days to rethink his decision.

(With PTI inputs)

