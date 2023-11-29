Terrorist Rinda's father, brother arrested by Nanded police in extortion case under MCOCA

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
According to the police, the son and father duo used to demand money from the people as extortion in the name of their terrorist kin Rinda. Rinda's father and brother were sent to police custody for five days after their arrest.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Raju Kumar
Nanded
Updated on: November 29, 2023 21:25 IST
The father and brother of terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda were arrested by Nanded Police in an extortion case on Wednesday. They allegedly used to extort money from people, which prompted the police to register a case against them under MCOCA.

Nanded SP Shri Krishna Kokate said on September 22, 2023, ransom was demanded from a person in the name of Rinda. However, the victim had not filed a complaint in this matter, said the sources.

The police made an arrest after receiving information about the extortion. Inspector Dwarkadas Chikhlikar filed a complaint on behalf of the police and arrested the accused. 

Investigation of that case revealed that Rinda's father Charan Singh Sandhu and brother Sarabjot Singh Sandhu were involved in extortion activities. The court sent the duo to police custody for five days.

Rinda is associated with Babbar Khalsa 

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry declared Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda a terrorist this year. Rinda is associated with the terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). According to the media reports, he already fled the country. His last location was said to be Lahore. Rinda's father and brother live in Nanded.

