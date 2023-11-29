Terrorist Rinda's father, brother arrested by Nanded police in extortion case under MCOCA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Terrorist Rinda's father and brother arrested

The father and brother of terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda were arrested by Nanded Police in an extortion case on Wednesday. They allegedly used to extort money from people, which prompted the police to register a case against them under MCOCA.

Nanded SP Shri Krishna Kokate said on September 22, 2023, ransom was demanded from a person in the name of Rinda. However, the victim had not filed a complaint in this matter, said the sources.

The police made an arrest after receiving information about the extortion. Inspector Dwarkadas Chikhlikar filed a complaint on behalf of the police and arrested the accused.

Investigation of that case revealed that Rinda's father Charan Singh Sandhu and brother Sarabjot Singh Sandhu were involved in extortion activities. The court sent the duo to police custody for five days.

Rinda is associated with Babbar Khalsa

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry declared Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda a terrorist this year. Rinda is associated with the terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). According to the media reports, he already fled the country. His last location was said to be Lahore. Rinda's father and brother live in Nanded.

