Historic milestone! Manipur's oldest armed group UNLF signs peace agreement with Centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signs peace agreement with Centre.

Manipur's oldest armed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has agreed to renounce violence and joined the mainstream after it signed a peace agreement with the Centre, Union Minister Amit Shah informed on Wednesday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Amit Shah wrote, "A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi. UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress."

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Shah said.

"It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India," he said.

ALSO READ | SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by six months

Latest India News