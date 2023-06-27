Maharashtra: '3 days to go': SP MLA Abu Azmi receives death threats on Whatsapp; seeks action

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Death threat to SP MLA Abu Azmi

In Maharashtra, Samajwadi Party's only MLA and state unit president Abu Azmi received death threats. He lodged a complaint at the Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. It is not yet known who has threatened him. In a tweet on Monday, Azmi said someone is threatening to kill him on WhatsApp.

In his tweet, SP MLA Abu Azmi wrote, "This sir has given me 3 days target time or death threat through WhatsApp on my personal phone number through call and WhatsApp. The matter has been reported to Colaba police station. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalk and Mumbai Police should take cognizance of the matter and take immediate action."

This is not the first time he received a threat. Earlier in January also, Azmi had received death threats. At that time, he had claimed that he received a threatening call on the number of his personal assistant and was threatened with death. During this, the person had also said abusive words for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. During that time an FIR was registered against an unknown person under Section 506(2) and 504 of IPC at Colaba Police Station, Mumbai.

