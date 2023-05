Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar to stay as NCP chief for now as Core Committee refuses to accept his resignation

The NCP committee unanimously rejected veteran leader Sharad Pawar's resignation on Friday passing a proposal requesting him to lead the party. In addition to this, the committee has decided that Sharad Pawar should remain the NCP president till 2024. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel will address the media shortly regarding the NCP core committee decision over Pawar's resignation.