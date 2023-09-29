Sharad Pawar: Differences possible when elections near, will ensure no disputes among I.N.D.I.A partners

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday (September 29) said that the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will take precautions to ensure that no disputes arise in its alliance partners in the poll-bound states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Replying to a question about apparent friction in West Bengal as the Congress has staked claim to some seats, the veteran politician said there are no elections there in the immediate future.

“When elections near, the possibility of differences (among INDIA bloc partners) cannot be ruled out. However, we will sort the issues by sending neutral leaders from the alliance,” he said while speaking to reporters in Baramati.

Over 25 parties have come together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) aiming to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP chief said that the Assembly elections which are due in a few months in four to five states are more important for them.

“INDIA bloc will see how all the alliance partners come on one page in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. After returning to Mumbai, I will hold discussions with Congress and other party leaders and we will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among the alliance partners (in these states),” he said.

This process will start in the next eight to ten days, the NCP chief said.

Assembly elections are due in a few months in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

(With PTI inputs)

