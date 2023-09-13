Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: Which NCP faction has majority of MLAs support?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Right)

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar has a support of 41 MLAs while 11 lawmakers are with Sharad Pawar, according to reports.

Ever since the split in the party, it was not clear which faction of the party has how many MLAs. But since the matter has now reached the Election Commission and Assembly Speaker, it has come out that Ajit Pawar's faction has the support of 41 MLAs and 11 are with party's patriarch Sharad Pawar.

The NCP has a total of 54 MLAs. One lawmaker had died while there is no clarity on the status of Nawab Malik.

In another development, on behalf of Sharad Pawar's faction, a petition was filed with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to take action against 41 MLAs.

However, the Speaker has not yet served any notice to these MLAs.

Sharad Pawar's faction not clear on MLAs status

Sharad Pawar's faction leader Jayant Patil has been avoiding giving a direct answer to the question of how many MLAs support do they have.

Jayant Patil has said that many of the MLAs are still in touch with the party as they call them in private and tell that they are with Sharad Pawar.

However, it's worth mentioning that when Sharad Pawar was asked about how many MLAs support he has, the party's chief said that he had zero MLAs support.

