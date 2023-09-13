I.N.D.I.A bloc's coordination committee to hold first meeting today; seat sharing, poll strategy on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance

The coordination committee of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A alliance is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi. According to reports, the 14-member committee will meet at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to chalk out the coalition's strategies and future programmes including seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Members of coordination committee:

Sharad Pawar - NCP

KC Venugopal - Congress

Abhishek Banerjee - TMC

TR Baalu - DMK

Hemant Soren - JMM

Sanjay Raut - Shiv Sena-UBT

Tejashwi Yadav - RJD

Raghav Chadha - AAP

Javed Ali Khan - Samajwadi Party

Lalan Singh - JD(U)

D Raja - CPI

Omar Abdullah - National Conference

Mehbooba Mufti - PDP

A leader of CPI-M

Seat-searing issue to be finalised soon

Earlier this month, the I.N.D.I.A alliance concluded their third meeting in Mumbai and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalised as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

"We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," said the resolution.

Abhishek Banerjee summoned by ED

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the coordination committee, claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a summon on him to appear before it on September 13, the day of the meeting. "FIRST meet of INDIA's coordination committee is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, ED conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before them on the very same day! One can't help but marvel at the timidity and vacuousness of the 56-inch chest model (sic)," Banerjee posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Objective of I.N.D.I.A allaince

It should be mentioned here that as many as 28 Opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In its last meeting, the alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)." It should be mentioned here that the first meeting of the joint Opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting was held in Mumbai from August 31-September 1. According to sources, the next meeting of the alliance is likely to be conducted in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

