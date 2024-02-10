Sanjay Raut accuses BJP supporters of beating up MVA women workers, alleges eggs, stones hurled at them

Follow us on Image Source : X/SANJAY RAUT A car was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has on Saturday accused BJP supporters of allegedly attacking female workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He alleged that the BJP goons threw eggs, stones and bricks at the MVA workers while the Pune Police remained a spectator and did not take any action.

Taking to social media platform X, Raut wrote, "Several MVA women karyakartas beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators." He further said, "Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, eggs thrown at his car. Brazen Bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune. MVA will not be deterred, Shame on you Devendra Fadnavis, you are ordering your cadre to harm and injure hapless daughters of Maharashtra. Maharashtra will not forgive you."

Sanjay Raut tweets pic of CM Shinde with 'gangster'

Raut on Tuesday posted on social media a photo of a 'mobster' with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and alleged the state has become a joint of 'gundagiri' under him. He also accused Shinde, who belongs to Shiv Sena, of promoting mobsters.

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who belongs to Congress, also targeted the government by posting a video of the mobster walking on the premises of Mantralaya, the state secretariat. He sought "clarification" from Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the matter.

ALSO READ | BJP govt ‘fully ignored’ Veer Savarkar, Bal Thackeray for Bharat Ratna awards, alleges Sanjay Raut

ALSO READ | ED summons Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep in 'khichdi' scam case