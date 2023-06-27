Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Caught on camera: Man attacks 19-year-old girl student with Koyta in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth

A man chased down a woman in a Pune street with a machete or koyta, showed a video, and was overpowered by the locals and turned over to the police. The incident occurred in Sadashiv Peth. Shantanu Laxman Jadhav has been identified as the individual. Priti Ramchandra, who is 20 years old, is the victim.

According to the video, the man stopped the woman's scooter first and then casually pulled out the machete and began attacking her. The surveillance footage showed that the woman, wearing a salwar and a suit and carrying a bag on her back, sprinted across the street with the man, who was wearing slippers and a shirt and pants, attempting to catch her. He hits her on the back, she falls face first, gets up yet the man continues to go after her, the video showed.

“The girl is a student at a college in Pune. She is 19. As per the preliminary information, after the attacker chased the girl holding a sharp weapon and attacked her, some youths present in the area intervened and caught hold of him and prevented him from further attacking her. They later handed him over to police personnel present at the police chowky,” an officer from Vishrambag police station said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The locals eventually managed to restrain the attacker and turn him over to the police after they started throwing things at him to stop him. According to Sandeep Singh Gill, Pune's Deputy Commissioner of Police, the attacker has been arrested and charged with attempted murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code).

According to the victim's mother, the attacker had been trying to intimidate the woman. "We had also complained to the man's father, despite this he tried to kill our daughter today," the mother added.

