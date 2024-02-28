PM Modi set to unveil development projects in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses the audience during a programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday promises a flurry of development initiatives as he inaugurates and dedicates various projects during a public event. The program, scheduled for 4:30 pm at Bhari on the outskirts of Yavatmal city, will witness the prime minister's participation, according to district officials.

Key highlights

PM Modi will release benefits under the PM KISAN scheme and inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Additionally, he will disburse instalments under PM-KISAN and 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi,' benefiting farmers across Maharashtra.

Empowering women and healthcare

The prime minister will distribute the Revolving Fund to women self-help groups (SHGs) and initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards, aiming for 100% saturation of government schemes.

Housing for OBCs and irrigation projects

PM Modi will launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC beneficiaries and dedicate irrigation projects worth more than Rs 2,750 crore, benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

Boosting rail and road connectivity

The inauguration of rail projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore, including broad gauge lines and new train services, will enhance connectivity in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Additionally, road sector projects, such as the four-lane NH-930, will improve transportation infrastructure.

Preparations underway

Maharashtra ministers and local officials are gearing up for PM Modi's visit, ensuring security and logistical arrangements are in place for the event, which holds significance for the region's socio-economic development.

