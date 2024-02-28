Fire breaks out in slum area near Mumbai, several feared injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fire at slum

A major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The flame engulfed several huts and shops, leaving few people injured.

Some persons were feared injured in the blaze, the locals said.

However, no official confirmation came so far about the number of injured people.

According to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, the fire started at around 6 am in the Azad Nagar slum.

Some explosions were heard in the locality, the sources said.

The occupants of huts and other residents of the locality ran out of their homes after they saw flames.

Katkar who was overseeing the rescue and relief work at the site said there was chaos at the slum when the fire incident occurred.

As many as 24 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

Many commercial establishments are located in the slum colony, he added.

(With PTI inputs)