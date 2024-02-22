NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar allotted new symbol 'Man Blowing Turha' by EC ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Earlier on February 8, the Election Commission allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar' as name for the party ledby Sharad Pawar, a day after poll body ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction is the real NCP.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 23:51 IST
Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar has been allotted a new party symbol -- Man Blowing Turha -- by the Election Commission on Thursday. 

'Man blowing turha' is the new symbol of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, the ECI said in its order. 

"Our candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol," the party said.

Also called 'tutari' in Marathi, the trumpet is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.

The Sharad Pawar faction quoted lines from a popular poem 'Tutari' written by Jnanpith awardee Kusumagraj.

"The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar," the party said in a post on X.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi dials Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to discuss seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for LS polls

