Mumbai: Uproar in society as neighbours object after man brings goats home ahead of Bakrid

An uproar erupted in a society in Mumbai Central region of the metropolitan city on Wednesday over the issue of keeping goats within the premises ahead of the occasion of Eid-ul-Adah.

The incident took place at the posh Nathani Heights Society in the Mumbai Central area. According to sources, as many as 50 to 60 goats were kept on the 7th floor of the building. The residents strongly opposed the presence of goats in society.

A complaint was lodged at Nagpada Police as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office following which they were shifted from there to a safer location.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that they reached the society after a complaint was filed and asked for the official permit. The goats were removed after the society officials were unable to produce an official permit.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in Mumbai where a man living in JP North high-rise society brought two male goats inside the building allegedly for sacrifice ahead of the Eid-Al-Adha festival. This action created panic among residents of the Mira Road society. They gathered together and started chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

