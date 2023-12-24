Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: One dead, three injured after firing incident occurs in Chunabhatti area

Mumbai firing: One person was killed and three got injured when a man opened fire in a locality in the eastern suburb of Kurla in Mumbai today (December 24), police said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Gali locality in Chunabhatti at around 3.15 pm, an official said. A man opened fire at residents of the locality, killing one Sumit Yerunkar, the official from Chunabhatti police station said. The accused allegedly fired over 10 rounds, he added.

The police reached the spot and three injured persons were rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Hemrajsingh Rajput said, “Nine teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused whose identity has been ascertained.”

The firing was a result of a personal rivalry, he further stated.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

