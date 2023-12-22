Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Woman carrying cocaine worth Rs 13 Crore held at Mumbai's CSMI Airport

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Mumbai Published on: December 22, 2023 7:33 IST
Image Source : ANI The recovered drugs, concealed in the handbag, weighed 1,273 grams.

A woman was held by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after they recovered drugs worth Rs 13 crore from her at Maharashtra's Mumbai airport, an official statement said. The passenger, identified as  a national of Cote d'Ivoire (a country in West Africa) was held by the DRI officials, it further said.

"Based on intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Cote d'Ivoire nationality who came via Flight No. ET 640 from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on December 21, 2023, was apprehended by DRI officers at CSMI Airport," said the statement.

The recovered drugs, which were concealed in the handbag carried by the woman, weighed 1,273 grams and were priced at Rs 13 crore, it added. Further investigation is in progress to unearth further links to the drug supply chain.

(With inputs from ANI)

