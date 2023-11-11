Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Mumbai: Nigerian national among two arrested, drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized

Mumbai Crime Branch and Narcotics Cell have conducted a major operation against drugs. In this raid, drugs worth Rs 5 crore have been seized. It's worth mentioning that the Mumbai Crime Branch has been consistently taking action against drug peddlers in Mumbai.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Mumbai
Updated on: November 11, 2023 11:13 IST
Drug peddler arrested by Mumbai crime branch
Image Source : INDIA TV Drug peddler arrested by Mumbai crime branch

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national with MD drugs and hydroponic weed in Dharavi and Dahisar areas of the city. The estimated cost of these drugs in the international market is reported to be Rs 5 crore. 

Action against drugs in Mumbai

The Ghatkopar unit of ANC arrested a person named Shahrukh Shaikh (26) from the Matunga Labour Camp in Dharavi with 4 kilograms and 740 grams of hydroponic weed. In the second case, the Kandivali unit of ANC conducted a raid at a residence in Dahisar, where they arrested a Nigerian national and seized MD drugs from him.

The police filed a case against both under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and presented them in court, where the court remanded them in police custody until November 13. 

Police are now investigating from where they got the drugs and to whom they supplied them. The Crime Branch has started investigating the entire matter and is investigating to expose the nexus.

Raids in Navi Mumbai

Earkier in September, Mumbai also witnessed a similar crackdown against drugs. During this operation, the Narcotics Cell conducted raids in Navi Mumbai, seizing drugs worth Rs 5 crore. Under the leadership of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, the raids took place at six locations in Vashi, Koparkhairane, Kharghar, and Taloja police stations. During this operation, questioning was carried out with a total of 74 foreign nationals, and a total of 5 cases were registered under the NDPS and Passport Acts.

