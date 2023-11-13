Mumbai: Cocaine worth Rs 15 cr seized as NCB busts international drug syndicate, 2 foreign nationals held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two foreigners held

Mumbai: In a closely well-coordinated operation, Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully delivered a blow to the international drug syndicate, leading to the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 15 crore from a Zambian national in a hotel in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Monday.

The NCB also arrested two people, including a Tanzanian woman, who was to receive the consignment.

In an effort to curb drug trafficking in the festive season,iIntelligence was gathered and it was noted that a notorious international drug syndicate had sketched a plan to smuggle cocaine into India. Urgent intervention led to the identification of a carrier named LA Gilmore, a Zambian national, who was the drug carrier. Further probe investigation led to the identification about details of the Gilmore and soon information was gathered that he was to arrive a Mumbai based hotel for stay.

2 packets of cocaine recovered

A team of NCB Mumbai officials was immediately deputed to mount surveillance at the hotel. On November 9, Gilmore was ascertained to have checked into the hotel. "After a short while, he was intercepted and a search was conducted. Though initially no suspicious items were recovered from his belongings, a closer examination of the carry bag itself led to the identification of abnormalities along the bag layerings. When it was cut open, two packets were recovered from the bag which contained cocaine weighing two kilograms," the NCB official said.

Gilmore had visited Addis Ababa, (Ethiopia's capital) Lusaka in Zambia for the drug consignment.

During questioning, the man mentioned about some intermediaries in the region linked with drug trafficking. During the investigation, it was observed that Gilmore was being directed by a handler. The NCB team then tactfully monitored the communication of Gilmore's handler, who told him to go to Delhi to deliver the drug.

Tanzanian woman arrested from Delhi

A Tanzanian woman, named MR Augustino, who was to receive the consignment from Gilmore was intercepted and and later arrested on November 11 in Delhi, the official said. During the probe, the international network of the syndicate was found spread across multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa, he said.

Both the accused were taken into Mumbai NCB’s custody for further interrogation.

It should be pertinent to mention that in the onset of the festive season, demand of cocaine and other such high-end party drugs has increased. The timely blow on this illegal drug trafficking circuit has convincingly made a breakthrough into the drug syndicates.