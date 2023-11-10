Mumbai: Three dead, six injured after multi-car crash at Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Three dead, several injured after multi-car crash at Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza

Mumbai road accident: In a tragic incident, three people were dead and several got injured on Thursday (November 9) night after a speeding car collided with a total of around six vehicles parked at the toll plaza in the Bandra direction, police said. According to the police, the speeding car involved in the accident was coming from Worli towards Bandra.

Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said that out of the total injured, two are still in a critical condition.

"Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle. After colliding, the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident. Till now, a total of nine people have been injured, out of which three people have died. Six people are under treatment, out of which the condition of two people is critical," DCP Upadhyay said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

