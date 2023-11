Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A major accident occurred at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

Mumbai accident: A major road accident occurred at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Thursday. According to the information, three to four vehicles collided together towards the Bandra end of Sealink.

The officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident and how many people have sustained injuries, as per sources.

More details are awaited...

