Four killed in fire caused by truck collision on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune

Tragedy struck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune as a truck accident resulted in a devastating fire that claimed four lives and left two others injured. The incident occurred near the Swaminarayan Temple, close to the Navale Bridge on Monday at approximately 9 p.m., according to senior inspector Abhay Mahajan of the Sinhgad Road police station.

Preliminary information suggests that the accident involving the truck near the temple led to three fatalities, while two individuals sustained injuries in the horrifying incident. The circumstances surrounding the accident and subsequent fire are currently under investigation by the authorities.

In the wake of the accident, the fire brigade immediately dispatched firefighting teams to the scene to extinguish the blaze. Additionally, rescue efforts to free individuals trapped in the vehicle were initiated promptly. As the rescue and investigative efforts unfold, further details from the site are eagerly anticipated to provide clarity on the sequence of events.

After a significant accident on the same bridge in November last year, wherein a truck carrying gunny bags of rice collided with or grazed approximately 48 vehicles, several government agencies collectively introduced a series of safety measures.

These measures, which encompass both short-term and long-term actions, are intended to enhance safety on the Pune-Bangalore stretch between Katraj and Narhe. The initiatives include the gradual reduction of speed limits for heavy vehicles, alterations to the gradient of Navale Bridge, and adjustments to the curvature of the highway bypass connecting the viaduct and Swami Narayan Temple.

Furthermore, road authorities have emphasized the importance of increased road markings like rumble strips and the installation of more reflectors to improve visibility and road safety. Among the proposals is the introduction of rumble strips every 400 meters, with regular maintenance to ensure their effectiveness.

In a bid to ensure adherence to these safety measures, a phased reduction of the speed limit for heavy vehicles has been implemented, reducing the permissible speed to 40 kilometers per hour. Additional enforcement measures, such as the deployment of speed guns, have been utilized to enhance compliance and safety along this crucial highway corridor.

