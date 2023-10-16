Watch: Portion of under-construction flyover collapses on Mumbai-Goa national highway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Under-construction flyover collapse in Chiplun

A pillar of under-construction flyover on the Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway in Maharashtra's Chiplun city collapsed on Monday. Soon after, the portion of the flyover collapsed, damaging a crane machine that was being used at the site.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place around 2:30 pm, happened in the city of Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district of the state. However, no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the collapse.

Reportedly, the pillar developed cracks while it was being positioned at the elevated location in the morning. Subsequently, the surrounding area was cordoned off, and police personnel were deployed at the site.

