Video: Fire breaks out in five coaches of Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU Train

Image Source : INDIA TV Ashti to Ahmednagar DEMU train

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in the five coaches of Ashti to Ahmednagar DEMU train on Monday afternoon. The 8-coach DEMU train caught fire at 3 pm at the Km 360/8 site between the Narayandoh to Ahmednagar section. The fire was reported in the five coaches in the guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches to it.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire in all five coaches was extinguished at around 4:10 pm. Railway ART (Accident relief train) was also from Daund to the accident site. A total of four fire brigades were pressed into action.

No casualty or injury reported

The incident was captured on camera, and the video is circulating on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the train's coaches are engulfed in flames, and a massive fire is erupting from them.

Luckily, no casualty or injury has been reported as all passengers on the train got down safely before the spread of the fire.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. A major tragedy was prevented as the passengers evacuated the train in a timely manner. The railway authorities will initiate an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

