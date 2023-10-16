Fire breaks out at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SCREENGRAB Fire breaks out at hospital in Chandigarh

A massive fire erupted at the Advanced Eye Centre of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Monday. There has been no damage to either life or property. Prima facie, a short circuit seems to be the cause behind the fire.

This is the second such incident to take place in a week. On October 9 night, a major fire occurred in the 60-year-old Nehru Hospital basement that led to the evacuation of 424 patients, including pregnant women, newborns and patients in need of critical care

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in the electric meter room of a ground-plus-three-storey building in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 5.10 am in the building located in Almas Colony at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

