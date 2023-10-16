West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Naxalbari Bazar in Siliguri | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive fire at at Naxalbari Bazar

A fire broke out at Naxalbari Bazar in the Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling district, West Bengal. Six fire tenders are present at the spot, said an official on Monday.

The visual surfaced on social media showed that the flame engulfed several shops in the dense market.

oon after people spotted a fire at the market, they tried to douse it but the flame spread in no time. Later, the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and started a dousing operation.

However, no casualties have been reported, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

