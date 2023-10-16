Monday, October 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Naxalbari Bazar in Siliguri | VIDEO

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Naxalbari Bazar in Siliguri | VIDEO

West Bengal: The fire engulfed a big part of the market. The visuals showed the shops which caught the fire were located in the narrow lane. However, the fire brigade officials somehow managed to take the fire tender inside the market.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2023 6:47 IST
Massive fire at at Naxalbari Bazar
Image Source : ANI Massive fire at at Naxalbari Bazar

A fire broke out at Naxalbari Bazar in the Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling district,  West Bengal. Six fire tenders are present at the spot, said an official on Monday.

The visual surfaced on social media showed that the flame engulfed several shops in the dense market. 

oon after people spotted a fire at the market, they tried to douse it but the flame spread in no time. Later, the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and started a dousing operation.

However, no casualties have been reported, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Chunav Manch: BJP parliamentary board to decide who will become MP CM, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News