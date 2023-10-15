Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Bihar: Married woman set afire in West Champaran district

Bihar crime news: The victim, Kiran Devi, was admitted in a private hospital and later on, doctors have referred her to GMCH Bettiah and her condition is still said to be critical.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu West Champaran (Bihar) Updated on: October 15, 2023 21:35 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Married woman set afire in Bihar's West Champaran district

Bihar crime news: A woman sustained serious burns after she was set on fire by her husband and two of her in-laws in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said today (October 15). Police said that it has managed to nab two accused, including the victim's husband, and charged them with an attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and under the dowry prohibition act.

The victim, Kiran Devi, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that her husband Jitendra Kumar, his mother, and sister burned her alive.

"My husband and in-laws were demanding dowry. They have caught my neck, and poured petrol on me to burn me alive inside the bedroom on Saturday (October 14) night," she said.

However, she resisted the bid and raised an alarm. The neighbours immediately reached the house and rescued her. The victim was admitted in a nearby private hospital and later on, doctors have referred her to GMCH Bettiah and her condition is said to be critical.

"We have arrested two persons on the charge of setting a woman on fire alive in Khadha Tola village. The matter is related to family disputes and dowry. Three persons were booked in this connection and we are making efforts to nab the third accused. The victim is undergoing treatment in GMCH Bettiah," Nautan police station SHO Khalid Akhtar said.

(With agencies inputs) 

