Rajasthan: Child Rights body seeks detailed probe into incident of setting ablaze of 6-month-old child

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Pappuram

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR ) on Thursday sought an expeditious and detailed probe into incident of setting ablaze of a six-month-old child, 3 others in Rajasthan. In a shocking incident, four members of a family, including a 6-month-old baby, were allegedly killed on Wednesday by a relative who hacked his victims with an axe and then set the bodies on fire in this district of Rajasthan.

Accused Pappuram of this incident from Cheria village in the Osian area was arrested. According to the police, Pappuram, who was upset over a land dispute, entered the victims' house on a farm at around 4 am and killed head of family Poonaram (60), his wife Bhanwari (55) and their daughter-in-law Dahpu (23). The accused did not attack the child, Dahpu's six-month-old daughter Manisha, but threw her alive in the fire, he added.