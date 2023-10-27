Mumbai: Railways cancels over 2,500 local trains as 10-day block begins for 6th line, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: Western Railway has cancelled over 2,500 local trains as part of mega traffic block on a section of Harbour line for the next 10 days as it aims to carry out non-interlocking work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Bandra and Goregaon.

The work to lay the 6th line between Bandra-Goregaon will be carried out between October 27-November 5.

In a press information, the Central Railway informed, "Ten-hour special block will be operated on the Down and UP lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations of the Harbour corridor from 00.30 am to 10.30 am (intervening night of October 26 and 27)".

According to reports, local train services between Bandra and Goregaon on the Harbour Line will not be operational during this time period.

Apart from suburban trains, 43 trains including Mail and Express will also be cancelled while services of 188 other trains will be partially impacted.

Train movement to be impacted between Churchgate-Virar

27-28 Oct: 128 trains cancelled

29 Oct: 116 trains cancelled

30 Oct-3 Nov: 158 trains cancelled

4 Nov: 46 trains cancelled

5 Nov: 54 trains cancelled

Virar to Churchgate

27-28 October: 127 trains cancelled

29 October: 114 trains cancelled

30 Oct-3 Nov: 158 trains cancelled

4 November: 47 trains cancelled

5 November: 56 trains cancelled

ALSO READ | New holiday destinations this winter as Mumbai Airport adds new routes. Deets Inside