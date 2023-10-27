New holiday destinations this winter as Mumbai Airport adds new routes. Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mumbai airport expands flight operations

Winter travel can be truly divine. Whether you're off to enjoy snow sports in wintry landscapes, looking for a sunny getaway in tropical havens, or exploring festive markets and celebrations, there's something for everyone during this season. To make it more feasible, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decided to expand its flight operations in several new routes during the five-month-long airline winter schedule, which will start from October 29 until March 30, 2024. Offering connectivity to 115 different destinations, a total of 950 daily flights are expected to fly out of Mumbai airport.

As per an official release, the winter schedule will witness new destinations offering more than 950 daily flight movements experiencing around an 8 per cent increase vis-a-vis the winter schedule of 2022, with an impressive connectivity offering connecting travellers to 115 different destinations.

"Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai now have access to a range of thrilling vacation destinations, including Entebbe, Lagos, and various other enticing African destinations. Travellers can choose from a variety of destinations, including tropical destinations such as the Maldives, the vibrant cities of He Chi Minh and Hanoi in Vietnam, the idyllic islands of Mauritius and Seychelles, and Tokyo for a blend of winter sun and urban adventures," the release informed.

Besides, Emirates also introduced its Premium Economy cabin class in India on October 19, commencing from CSMIA as its initial hub.

"The airline will officially roll out this cabin class starting October 30th. In terms of airlines, IndiGo emerges as the frontrunner with a market share of 38 per cent from Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara CSMIA. Followed by Air India with 18 per cent, and Vistara standing strong at 3rd position with 15 per cent market share," it added.

This comes nearly a week after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that Indian airlines are scheduled to conduct 23,732 weekly flights, serving 118 airports through their operations during the winter schedule.

(Keep following the page for the latest travel stories. For travel story ideas, tips and suggestions, write to surabhishaurya@indiatvnews.com

Read More Lifestyle News