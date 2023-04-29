Good news Mumbaikars! Govt announces 25% fare concession in metro trains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Good news Mumbaikars! Govt announces fare concession

Mumbai: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (April 29) announced 25 per cent concession in the fares of Mumbai Metro trains. Citizens aged above 65, the physically challenged and students up to class 12 can travel on Metro Line 2A and 7 at a concession from May 1. Notably, May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

The benefit will be extended to thousands of holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One), the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement. The discount will be only given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips.

‘Gift to Mumbaikars’

Shinde called the move a gift to Mumbaikars from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which operates and maintains Metro Lines 2A and 7, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Metro 2A (yellow line) connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West, while line 7 runs between Andheri E and Dahisar E (red line).

How to avail concession

“To avail of the concession, divyang persons will need to submit valid documents like medical or government certificates for disability, while senior citizens will have to provide age proof. While the students will have to show their or their parent’s PAN card along with school ID to be eligible for the concession,” said the statement. These documents can be shown at any ticket window on the Line 2A and 7 route, it said.

Shinde said his government has made travel free for senior citizens on state transport buses, while women can avail of a 50 per cent concession in bus fares.

