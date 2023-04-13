Mumbai Metro Line 3 to be operated by Delhi Metro? DMRC emerges lowest bidder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of Mumbai Metro during service.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged as the "lowest bidder" to operate and maintain the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 3 which will run from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The 33-km route will have 27 stations, officials said.

"The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is currently under construction under the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards," the DMRC said in a statement.

The new line will connect south of the western metropolis to the north, officials said.

DMRC outbid Keolis, a reputable public transport operator from France with experience functioning in various cities across the world, the statement said.

Delhi Metro, besides running its own range of corridors, also operates the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

It built the Kochi Metro, Jaipur Metro and the Noida Metro, and also served as a consultant for a number of other projects across the country. It is currently building the Patna Metro.

It is also associated with the operation of the Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida corridor), a senior official said.

The Delhi Metro is gradually expanding its footprint in the consultancy business across the world.

In India, it is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna metros, besides acting as the consultant for various other metros.

Internationally, in Dhaka, DMRC is currently working as a general consultant, the statement said.

The scope of work for this contract (Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro) will primarily include metro rail operation and safety management, it said.

Revenue collection will include management of ticket sales, maintenance of metro assets, minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, hiring, training and timely organising competency of all staff, marketing and sales assistance.

Management of contracts will cover training and timely organising competency of their staff, to be awarded by the employer, including housekeeping, security (guards for watch and ward), call centre, horticulture and parking, etc, the statement said.

The validity of the contract will be for a period of 10 years.

