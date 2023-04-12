Mumbai cop's groovy dance to Let's Work It Out impresses singer. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai cop dances to Let's Work It Out

Trending News: A viral video of a policeman from Mumbai dancing to Raghav's Let's Work it Out has taken social media by storm and garnered over 7.3 million views and 448k likes. Amol Kamble, also known as the "dancing cop," shared the video on his verified Instagram page and received an outpouring of praise from viewers. Kamble has gained fame for his dance routines and regularly posts videos on his Instagram page, which he describes as a means of serving the hearts of his viewers.

In the video, Kamble can be seen donning a vest and shorts while showing off his killer dance moves to the catchy beats of the song. The clip has been reposted multiple times and recently gained renewed attention, with Raghav himself leaving a heartfelt comment, stating that the song now belongs to Kamble. "Amol. This is my song...yet somehow I feel it now also belongs to you...you smashed this...thank you," the singer wrote.

The video has brought joy to many and serves as a reminder of the power of dance and music in uplifting spirits. "Cha-cha underwear aur baniyan mein itna achha dance karte hai jitna mein 3 piece mrin bhi na kar pau," a user commented. "Hrithik Roshan sir ke padosi," another user joked. "Uncle got some swag .. socks and shorts just," a third added.

Watch the viral video of Mumbai cop dancing to Let's Work It Out here:

