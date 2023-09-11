Quota stir: Maratha outfit calls for bandh in Thane, CM Shinde summons all-party meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) stage a protest against the state government over the ‘Lathi’ charge incident on Maratha Kranti Morcha members at Jalna

Maratha reservation row: With the Maratha reservation issue intensifying across the Marathwada region as well as other parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Monday in an effort to find a resolution and break the current deadlock over the matter. According to the information, the meeting will be held at 'Sahyadri Guest House'.

On the other hand a 'bandh' has been called by a Maratha outfit in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday to condemn the recent police lathi-charge against agitators in Jalna last week. Local leaders from the opposition parties in the state have declared support to the 'bandh' called by Sakal Maratha Morcha backed by the Sambhaji Brigade.

How does agitation turn violent?

Earlier on September 1, an agitation seeking a reservation for the Maratha community turned violent at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, leading to several people, including dozens of police personnel, getting injured.

According to officials, police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna after they allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital. The agitation turned violent as some people targeted state transport buses and private vehicles, police said. However villagers claimed that police fired some rounds in the air, but officials did not confirm it.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas. The rounds of talks between the state government and Jarange have remained inconclusive so far. Maratha outfits have since been staging agitations in different parts of the state over their various demands.

What is the issue around Maratha Reservation?

In 2018, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra had given reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and higher education, however, the Maharashtra's government decision on quota was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021.

A 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court in May 2021 said that the Maratha community was not socially and educationally backward. It also refused a review petition in April 2023 declaring that the law which granted quota was unconstitutional.

Maharashtra CM says committed to provide reservation to Maratha community

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government was committed to providing reservation to this community in education and government jobs. Shinde also said that there was no misunderstanding between him and two deputy chief ministers in the state and that all of them were working as a good team.

"My government is committed to giving reservation to the Maratha community in the state. We will not sit quiet until the community get its due reservation," Shinde said. "Till the Maratha community gets reservation, the government schemes that are already in place will continue and deserving people from the Maratha community will benefit from it," he added.

