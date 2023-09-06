Maratha quota row: SP MLA Raees Shaikh demands reservation for Muslims

Follow us on Image Source : RAISSHAIKH.IN Raees Shaikh demands a quota for Muslims

Amid the protests demanding Maratha reservation, Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Shaikh on Wednesday added a new dimension to the ongoing turbulence for the government seeking quota for Muslims.

Bhiwandi East (Mumbai) MLA said, he supports the Maratha reservation, but along with Maratha, the government should also give quota to Muslim community as well.

Sheikh further said that the government in past had given reservation to Marathas and Muslims together, similarly, this government should also provide reservation to both.

Earlier in June, the Maharashtra Congress sought for the restoration of 5 per cent quota for Muslims in educational institutions and government services.

Congress leader Naseem Khan demanded 5 per cent reservation for the Muslims. Khan asserted for the upliftment of the Muslim community, the reservation in education and government service is a must.

The Maharashtra government in 2014 announced 16 per cent reservation for Marathas and 5 per cent for Muslims in education and government jobs but the Bombay High Court stayed the government decision. However, the court said that Muslims could be given reservation in education. Later when BJP-led government came to power, it chose not to continue with the reservation to Muslims, saying it was not in favour of quota on the basis of religion.

Meanwhile, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been on a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathe village, Jalna district since August 29, gave a deadline of four days to bring an ordinance for the quota to Maratha.

He said if the government did not fulfil his demand, he would harden his hunger strike and would not take medicine and liquid. Patil has been protesting for the Maratha reservation which was held by the Supreme Court. He appealed to the government to bring an ordinance to override the SC order.

