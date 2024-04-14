Maratha Reservation: Jarange-Patil threatens hunger strike over government inaction

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil

Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil has threatened yet another agitation and hunger strike on June 5 if the state government does not resolve the Maratha reservation issue by then.

Speaking to reporters, the Maratha activist held a scathing attack on the present state government (a mahayuti alliance) as well as the past Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in power. He hurled criticism at the Mahayuti government, saying they have betrayed the Maratha community by postponing crucial decisions on the reservation for seven months.

Patil said they were misled by the state government over the reservation issue. "If the Maratha reservation issue is not resolved in the coming months, I will once again go on a hunger strike on June 5. We have been misled by the state government. Mahayuti has not given us a Maratha reservation... When Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, they did nothing for the Maratha reservation," Patil added.

Further, replying to a question about plans to contest elections in the upcoming polls, Patil cleared the air, saying he has decided to stay away from the Lok Sabha poll fray. However, he added that Maratha community members might contest the Maharashtra assembly elections if they are not provided with a with a reservation until June 6.

"Our mother and sisters are on the road; I'm not contesting any elections, but our community will give a reply to this government with their votes... We had given them seven months, but they didn't do what we wanted. Cases are still being filed against Maratha workers," Patil said.

"They (referring to all political parties) have cheated the Maratha community for 40 years. We are prepared to contest the assembly elections wholeheartedly," he added.