Two killed in truck-car collision on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Mumbai: Atleast two people were killed in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway late on Thursday night. Fortunately, two youths aged 26 and 24 were killed in the accident.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when a container truck was hit from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The front part of the truck was completely damaged in the accident.

Accused driver fled from spot

However, the person who hit the truck from behind fled from the spot. The police have started searching for the driver of that vehicle as well. The investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier today, one person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after three hours of effort, the said route was opened for traffic, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

