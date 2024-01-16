Jammu and Kashmir: Tragic accident claims soldier's life as army vehicle plunges into gorge in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Poonch

In a distressing incident, one of the two soldiers injured in an army vehicle accident in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries. The mishap occurred in the Kassalyan area of Poonch on Tuesday afternoon, leading to swift medical intervention for the injured personnel. The accident transpired in the border area of Poonch, specifically in Kassalian, where an army vehicle, en route to the camp, lost control and veered into a deep ditch. The two soldiers onboard suffered serious injuries in the unfortunate incident.