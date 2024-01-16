Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
  Jammu and Kashmir: Tragic accident claims soldier's life as army vehicle plunges into gorge in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Tragic accident claims soldier's life as army vehicle plunges into gorge in Poonch

Following the accident, the injured soldiers were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Regrettably, one of them couldn't survive the injuries sustained during the vehicular plunge. The army's MI Room provided immediate first aid to the injured personnel.

Poonch Updated on: January 16, 2024 20:21 IST
In a distressing incident, one of the two soldiers injured in an army vehicle accident in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries. The mishap occurred in the Kassalyan area of Poonch on Tuesday afternoon, leading to swift medical intervention for the injured personnel. The accident transpired in the border area of Poonch, specifically in Kassalian, where an army vehicle, en route to the camp, lost control and veered into a deep ditch. The two soldiers onboard suffered serious injuries in the unfortunate incident.

 

