Maharashtra: Man dies after fire breaks out in container on Ghodbunder Road | WATCH VIDEO

Maharashtra fire: The crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after three hours of effort, the said route was opened for traffic.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Thane
Updated on: January 19, 2024 8:50 IST
Maharashtra fire: One person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road in Thane today (January 18). The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. 

Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after three hours of effort, the said route was opened for traffic, said Thane Municipal Corporation. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

