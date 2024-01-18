Delhi: Five dead after fire breaks out at house in Pitampura

Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
The fire incident took place in ZP block, Pitampura, Delhi, which is a residential area. According to the fire brigade official, five people died in the incident.

New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 22:58 IST
Five people died in a fire that broke out at a house in the Pitampura area this evening. A total of 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control, said the fire officials.

The search continues at the building that caught the fire, he added.

"At least five people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening," the official said.

A call was received at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura about the blaze and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, he stated.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said five people died in the fire and one person is missing.

The fire has been doused and the cooling operation is underway, the officer said.

The police personnel and rescue teams were also present at the spot.

