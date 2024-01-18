Gujarat: Six children killed as boat capsizes in Vadodara's Harani lake

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The rescue team launched a relief operation after receiving information about the boat capsization.

Six children were killed as a boat capsized in Harani lake, Vadodara, Gujarat on Thursday. According to the authorities, there were 27 children on the boat when the incident took place. The rescue team rescued five kids from the lake.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolence after the tragic incident.

"The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara's Harani lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The rescue operation of the students and teachers on board the boat is currently going on. The authorities have been instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims of the accident." the chief minister posted on X.

A boat carrying 27 students, who were on a picnic, overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city, officials said.

A search operation is underway to trace the remaining students at the Harni lake, where the incident happened, they said.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "I have just learnt that six children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake. Rescue operations are underway."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies," he said.

Vadodara district collector AB Gor said there were 27 children on the boat. "We are trying to trace and rescue others," he said.

"A boat carrying school students, who came here on a picnic, overturned in Harni lake in the afternoon. The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students, while search is on for the missing ones," Vadodara's chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt said.

Few local residents rescued some children before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, he said.

(Report by Niraj Patel/PTI)

Also read: Iran village shows aftermath of Pakistan’s airstrikes that kill 9 people I VIDEO