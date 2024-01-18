Short circuit in Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's room during Delhi visit, inquiry committee formed

Follow us on Image Source : BHAJANLAL SHARMA (X) Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Jodhpur House in the national capital on Tuesday (January 16) evening. His room's heater and socket were charred due to a short circuit. CM Sharma had called out for help but no security personnel arrived for a long time.

The incident happened as the heater that was installed in CM's room at Jodhpur House malfunctioned. As soon as CM Sharma switched on the heater, a spark was noticed. Due to a short circuit, the heater and the electric socket on the wall caught fire.

Despite Bhajanlal Sharma repeatedly sounding the alarm, no security personnel arrived in his room for a long time. The entire incident has brought CM security in-charge CI Ramchandra's role under the scanner. Senior security officials have reached Jodhpur House for questioning.

A probe team has been set up in this connection under the leadership of the assistant resident commissioner. The CM's security squad may be interrogated. CM's security in-charge as well as the Jodhpur House in-charge may face action for negligence.

Threat issued to Rajasthan CM:

The incident took place a day after reports came in of a death threat being issued to the Rajasthan CM. The police control room received a call threatening to kill Sharma.

It was found that the caller was an inmate of the Jaipur Central Jail, who was serving a sentence under the POCSO Act. The incident has raised questions regarding security arrangements in jails. Two personnel of the jail have been suspended and three arrested.

