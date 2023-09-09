Maharashtra weather: IMD issues Yellow, Green alerts for two days in several districts of state | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after rain at Andheri in Mumbai

Maharashtra weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for the next two days. IMD also issued yellow and green alerts for Palghar district on Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10) respectively.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday.

For Sunday, a green alert warning has been issued for Palghar district. For the rest of the districts, there is a yellow alert with forecasts for heavy rain at isolated places. According to an official statement, a green alert has been issued for Mumbai from September 9-12 with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall.

Similarly, IMD has predicted moderate rain very likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: 195 'Govindas' injured in Dahi Handi celebrations, several admitted to hospital