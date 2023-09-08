Mumbai witnesses intermittent rainfall; IMD issues Orange alert for parts of Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Mumbai has been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Thursday morning after a month-long dry spell. According to the IMD, various parts of the city have received showers over 70 mm.

“Mumbai Rain since 0830 hrs IST (in mm) #Santacruz 92.5; #Colaba 43.6; #Dahisar 71.0; #Juhu 84.0; #Rammandir 88.0; #Matunga 75.5; Sion 75.2,” IMD said on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday.

“#MadhyaMaharashtra experiences significant rainfall (in cm): Lonavala_agri (dist. Pune) (13), Harsul - Fmo (dist. Nashik) (12), Igatpuri (dist. Nashik) (9), Bhadgaon (dist. Jalgaon) (7), Junnar (dist. Pune) (7),” the Meteorological Department informed today.

Due to the heavy downpour, the Andheri subway witnessed severe waterlogging, after which the subway had to be shut down for public use temporarily.

The lake levels in the city have also witnessed a rise between the two days of downpours. The water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city was recorded at 90.37 per cent yesterday morning, which rose to 93.17 per cent until 6 am this morning.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the central Maharashtra today.

"Central Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places on 8th September. In this rainy season, all of you are requested to avoid going to raw and heavily waterlogged areas," IMD posted on X.

The IMD has also issued an Orange alert for the day.

"Alert for #MadhyaMaharashtra! An orange warning has been issued for September 8th, with the potential for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm)," it posted.