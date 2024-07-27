Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village.

Maharashtra building collapse: A three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village today (July 27) where several people are feared trapped. Police, fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staff members are present at the spot.

Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner said, "The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF team is here, rescue operation is underway."

Fire official on building collapse

Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav said that two people have been rescued and two are likely to be trapped. "We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them," Jadhav told media.

IMD weather alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra on July 28. Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities, including Mumbai.

Building collapsed in Grand Road area

Earlier on July 20, parts of the balcony of a building named Rubina Manzil collapsed in the Grand Road area of Mumbai, in which one person died and 13 others were injured. The incident took place at 11 am on July 20, close to the Grant Road Railway Station. The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra has brought Mumbai to a standstill, disrupting public transport services and causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra rain havoc: Why does Mumbai keep struggling with waterlogging year after year? EXPLAINED

ALSO READ: Maharashtra rains Highlights: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, orange alert for other districts