Tuesday, June 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  4. Maharashtra: Two die after car tyre bursts on Nashik Trimbakeshwar Road | WATCH

In the video footage which was captured in the CCTV camera of Hotel Sanskriti, a high-speeding Honda City car is seen overturning and ramming into two two-wheelers coming from the other lane.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Updated on: June 20, 2023 9:46 IST
Video grab of the accident
Image Source : INDIA TV Video grab of the accident

Nashik car accident: At least two youth lost their lives in a horrific accident due to a car tire burst on Nashik Trimbakeshwar Road on Monday. According to reports, the tyres of a high-speeding Honda City car which was on its way to Nashik from Trimbakeshwar suddenly burst and overturned the vehicle.

In the video footage which was captured in the CCTV camera of Hotel Sanskriti, a high-speeding Honda City car is seen overturning and ramming into two two-wheelers coming from the other lane. A person standing on the roadside outside the hotel can also be seen narrowly escaping. All the passengers in the Honda City car are said to be safe.

India Tv - Two-wheeler drivers Namdev Vitthal Shinde and Sunil Manohar Mahale lost their lives in the accident.
Two-wheeler drivers Namdev Vitthal Shinde and Sunil Manohar Mahale lost their lives in the accident. Sunil Mahale was an office bearer of Swarajya Sanstha.

After the accident, there was a huge crowd of onlookers on the spot

Satpur Police is currently investigating the accident.

